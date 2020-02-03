Spox calls for people's massive turnout in upcoming parliamentary elections

Rabiei noted that we believe that high turnout in the ballot boxes is today's sign of resistance against the collapse of Iran and the continuation of the ballot box that will determine the future of Iran.

He added that as an election administrator, the government will do its utmost to provide such a platform to ensure that the elections are conducted in a safe and secure manner. Although some deep-rooted political and social currents have voiced criticism and concerns about the possibility of participation of all kinds of political diversity in the election.

With respect to these concerns, we believe that a meaningful presence is needed to respond to these threats and safeguard the value of the ballot box in the current situation, Rabiei added. "We all have to take part in the ballot box. Whether critics or those who feel worry.""

Elsewhere in his remarks, the spokesman pointed to the outbreak of the Coronavirus, noting that in the past few days we have been faced with the unprecedented global health threat. The coronavirus is, first and foremost, a global health threat. We have no doubt that the Chinese government and people around the world will overcome this threat. The Chinese government has already had the experience of fighting diseases such as SARS, which eventually overcame the disease with the help of the world.

He emphasized the sympathy and accompany of the Iranian government and the people of Iran in this serious crisis, Rabiei made the remark that the Chinese government is now doing its best to overcome this crisis and the fact is that all countries in the world must fight this crisis.. The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Iranian people have stood by the Chinese nation and government despite the US government, which has expressed satisfaction with the situation and views it as a virus in its favor and as an opportunity for US government economic benefits.

While praising the Chinese government's efforts to combat and control the disease, Rabiei emphasized that we are ready to assist the Chinese government in this regard. On the other hand, the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran considers protecting the lives and health of its citizens among its top priority. The life of an Iranian is of utmost importance to us. The government, and in particular the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, has made every effort to protect the health of its citizens since the news release. For this reason, it was decided to suspend direct flights to China and vice versa from Friday night until the country at the national level was fully prepared to deal with the virus.

In the face of good faith of European side, there is no obstacle to develop relations

The high ranking official on the EU foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell's visit to Tehran, said that this is Borrell's first official visit to Iran as EU foreign policy chief. "We hope that this trip can be helpful in addressing Iran-EU issues and reducing the disagreements-which have arisen in recent months following European countries' non-commitment to the JCPOA."

Iran prefers a dialogue on Europeans' adherence to JCPOA and resistance against US bullying, Rabiei highlighted that we do not want to propel Europe toward the United States and we support efforts made in some European countries in this regard that are not pursuing the US policies.

Referring to other issues to be discussed, he said that other issues, such as the situation in the region, insecurities that Americans are behind them, will certainly be taken into consideration in these talks.

"We are confident that if the European side demonstrates good will and seriousness in resolving the disputes, there will be no obstacle to further expand relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the European Union," the government spokesman said.

