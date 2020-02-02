Saudi Arabia prevents Iran from participating at OIC Summit: Spox

In the wake of unveiling the Zionist plan known as the "Deal of the Century" by the US president, the extraordinary meeting is to be held on February 3, the diplomat added.

The meeting is aimed at discussing the deal, he said adding that Iran has been invited by the Secretary-General of the OIC.

The Saudi Arabia government has not issued the visas for the Iranian delegation so far, he pointed out.

Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi-Ansari heading a delegation was supposed to partake in the meeting, he stated.

Iranian Foreign Ministry has objected officially on the issue, he said noting that the regime's qualification to continue hosting the headquarters of the OIC has been seriously questioned.

