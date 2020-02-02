Feb 2, 2020, 8:25 AM
800 articles submitted to Int'l Linguistics Conference

Ahvaz, Feb 2, IRNA – Vice Chancellor of Ahvaz Amir al-Momenin University said on Saturday that some 800 articles from Iran and abroad have been sent to the secretariat of Fourth International Linguistics Conference to be hosted by the university.

Nasser Soudani said on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony of the conference that it is for the second consecutive year that the Conference is held by the university.

Some 400 articles have been selected for presentation, he said, noting that some of the articles have been sent by the instructors from noted universities, he said.

The event opened in presence of well-known linguists from France, Canada, Romania, Algeria, Libya, Bahrain, Pakistan, Bulgaria, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria, Soudani said.

Fourth International Linguistics Conference opened on Saturday and will work for two days.

