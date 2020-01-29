Larijani stresses using parliamentary capacities in fighting ‘Deal of Century’

Speaking in a phone conversation with chairman of the Palestinian National Council Salim Zanoun, Larijani slammed the so-called ‘Deal of Century’ and termed it as treason of century.

Iran is certain that this plan like earlier plots hatched by the US and the Zionist regime of Israel will be defeated, he added. Larijani underlined the importance of all Muslim countries’ opposition against the Deal of Century and the necessity to support oppressed Palestinians' rights.

He went on to say that the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) capacities will be used to stop implementation of the sinister plan.

Meanwhile, Zanoun said the arrogant conspiracies of the US, Israeli regime and their allies are not only against Palestine but in contradiction with all Islamic countries’ interests.

He also urged all Arab and Islamic states to stand against US-Zionist conspiracies such as the criminal and conspiratorial Deal of Century.

Meanwhile, in a phone call with leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziyad al-Nakhalah, Larijani said today the Resistance Axis will stand stronger against Zionist regime’s over-ambitions.

He lauded unity and coordination among Palestinian fighters against the ‘Deal of Century’, saying the Israeli regime will be expelled from Palestine.

Larijani stressed Iran’s firm support of Holy Quds liberation.

Al-Nakhalah, for his part, termed the Deal of Century as a big challenge against all Islamic Ummah, saying this bullying plan is regarded as return to slavery system.

He urged the Islamic Ummah to stand responsively against the occupying regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran by its principled policies has always been a firm back for the Palestinian fighters in liberating the Holy Quds.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish