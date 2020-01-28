Pakistani forces in action to curb oil smuggling

According to local media Pakistan, Coast Guards and Police have seized a sum of 219,060 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel in Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Personnel of the Pakistan Coast Guards acting on credible information from intelligence resources about a bid by some people to smuggle Iranian diesel, carried out an operation and seized 80,000 liters of Iranian diesel from different boats. Seven smugglers along with Iranian diesel and boats were taken into custody.

In another operation, PCG officials seized 56,360 liters of Iranian diesel from trucks. The trucks were coming from Balochistan to Karachi. Two smugglers were apprehended and the diesel and trucks seized.

Meanwhile, during a routine checking in Pasni’s area of Balochistan, a PCG mobile patrol team seized about 25,000 liters of Iranian diesel.

During checking in the Naka Khari area of Balochistan the PCG officials seized 50,000 liters of Iranian diesel, which was being smuggled in the grab of white spirit.

In yet another incident the Sindh police during routine checking recovered 7,700 liters of Iranian diesel, hidden in secret compartments of seven trucks in Manghopir area of the province. Seven smugglers were apprehended and the diesel and trucks seized.

Earlier Officials of Pakistan Customs Intelligence had reiterated their resolve to stop the smuggling in the country through proper monitoring of border, especially the Iran-Pakistan joint border.

In July this year, the Pakistani government had formed a committee to curb smuggling.

