Regional countries want US to leave ME: Pak daily  

Daily ‘Dawn’ in its editorial comments has said after the assassination of IRGC Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, anti-American sentiments are on the rise in the region with peoples of the Middle East denouncing Washington’s brazen disregard for other states’ sovereignty.

It said that Trump administration has a limited understanding of events, particularly the complex workings of the Middle East.

It added that soon after the strike that martyred General Qassem Soleimani and several others, including Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a prominent commander of Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi, the Iraqi parliament passed a motion calling for the removal of all American forces from their country.

On Friday, thousands staged a massive march in Baghdad telling the “occupier” to “get out”. Muqtada al-Sadr also called for security arrangements between Iraq and the US to be cancelled.

Dawn said the anti-American rage in Iraq is understandable, and the Soleimani assassination is only one of many triggers of the Iraqi unrest. “Nearly 17 years after America invaded their country to rid it of weapons of mass destruction that have yet to be found, Iraqis have little to cheer about,” said the newspaper.

“Yet, apparently no lessons have been learnt, as America still seems intent on playing global policeman,” it pointed out.

It added instead of indulging in arrogant behavior and imperiling the security of the region, the US needs to change tack.

“It should not be playing the role of an imperial overlord. If America were to approach the Middle Eastern countries with respect, it could go a long way in improving its own security, as well as that of the region,” viewed Dawn.

