Pakistani FM welcomes Tehran, Riyadh’s readiness for talks  

Qureshi while responding to a question of IRNA at the foreign ministry termed these statements as a positive development.

“We don’t want to see any misunderstanding between our two brotherly countries of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” he said.

He went on to say that Pakistan enjoys strong ties with Saudi Arabia while Iran is our friendly neighbor that is why he traveled to both the countries with a message of peace.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi added Pakistan desires that if there are differences between Iran and Saudi Arabia they may be removed through dialogue.

He warned that this region cannot afford another conflict.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Thursday said that Iran remains open to dialogue with its neighbors, and we declare our readiness to participate in any complementary work that is in the interest of the region.

Meanwhile Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan also stated that Riyadh was open to talks with Tehran.

