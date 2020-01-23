40th int'l Takhti Cup kicks off in Iran to honor legendary wrestler

The event hosts 116 wrestlers from Iran, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan as well as Tajikistan.

The Cup is slated to wrap up on January 24.

Gholamreza Takhti (1930-1968) won 1 gold and 2 silver medals at the Olympic Games as well as 2 gold and 2 silver medals at the World Championships, the official website of the United World Wrestling reports.

Owing to his good sportsmanship, he has been considered as one of the most beloved athletes of Iran and dubbed ‘Jahan Pahlavan’ which means ‘world champion' in Persian language.

