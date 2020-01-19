Cmdr stresses security of Iran-Azerbaijan borders provides investment platform

During a visit to the Astara border bridge in western Gilan province and neighboring Azerbaijan, General Rezaei said on Sunday that Iran shares a 750 km of common border with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and through four active border gates between the two countries, about 8,000 people are legally commuting every day.

He said today a joint meeting was held between the border guards of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Astara on border relations, the creation of commercial transport facilities, border residents crossing due to the cancellation of visas and issues related to the presence of Western forces in Western Asia.

He added that soon a bilateral meeting by Iranian and Azerbaijani border guards will be held in Tehran and a trilateral meeting by Iranian border guards, Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkish gendarmerie commander is on the agenda..

