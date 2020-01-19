Politicization of Ukrainian plane crash not helping: expert

Referring to the meeting held in London on Thursday, Abdolreza Farajirad said that the crash affected innocent lives both inside and outside Iran, and when it became clear that the crash was a result of a mistake, it became extremely sad.

Farajirad said that things like this are not new; the Russian army once targeted a Malaysian plane over Crimean Peninsula. "But it appears that what brought this crash into public spotlight was the circumstances under which the tragedy happened.

He added that the US had assassinated Iranian world-famous Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani and had threatened to hit 52 cultural sites in Iran reacted.

The US escalated tension in the region and a mistake caused the tragedy, he said.

Saying that Iran accepted the responsibility of the mistake, he added that Tehran also is ready for full cooperation with countries whose nationals were on board. Iran provided consular services for Ukrainian and Canadian delegations coming to Iran.

The propaganda of the US and Western media questioned Iran’s cooperation, but in the statement, published by the foreign minister of the five states whose nationals were on board, some issues were mentioned that were openly stressed and performed, he said.

Farajirad said that the statement issued in London was reckless. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif met with his Canadian Foreign Minister in Oman on Friday and had several rounds of talks with his Ukrainian counterpart as well.

They should have waited a little while, and if Iran didn’t cooperate, they could issue the statement, he said, adding that active diplomacy can help reduce tensions and avoid further complexities.

9417**1416

