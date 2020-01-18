Majlis speaker wishes good health for Ayatollah Sistani

In his message, Larijani wished immediate recovery and good health for the Grand Iraqi Ayatollah.

He also wished success and dignity for Ayatollah Sistani.

The Grand Iraqi Ayatollah's left thigh bone was fractured on Wednesday night.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in a message which was released in the wake of Ayatollah Sistani’s surgical operation, wished immediate recovery for the Iraqi Ayatollah.

Ayatollah Sistani is one of the most influential clerics of Iraq and the Muslim World.

He has always underlined establishing unity among followers of different tribes in Iraq and has played an important role in mobilizing popular forces against ISIS terrorists.

According to some Iraq media, Ayatollah Sistani was recommended to have a surgery outside Iraq, but, he insisted on being cured by Iraqi doctors.

