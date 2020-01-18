Proposing renegotiation an excuse to justify Europeans' inability: Envoy

In reaction to certain statements by some European officials on renegotiating JCPOA, Qasemi tweeted hat no wise man acquainted with issues surrounding the JCPOA has doubt that the deal is the only possible solution.

Three European states of France, Germany and Britain in a joint statement on Tuesday declared what they called triggering JCPOA's dispute resolution mechanism.

They claimed that they will carry out the move with good will with the aim of preserving JCPOA and hope of finding a forward solution out of the deadlock.

They also reiterated that they will not join the US policy of maximum pressure, hoping that Iran would return to JCPOA.

Iran has reduced its compliance in response to the US withdrawal and imposition of sweeping sanctions in 2018, as well as the European parties' incapability of compensating the economic setbacks caused by American pressure over the course of one year.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish