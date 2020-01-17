Russia offers concerns over E3 JCPOA choices

Addressing a press conference on Russian Foreign Ministry measures in 2019, Lavrov said JCPOA has been verified in the United Nations Security Council and resolution has also been issued with this regard.

He added that the US not only does not implement the deal, but prevents other countries from implementation.

US and Trump say the JCPOA is the worst document in the history, but asks Iran to implement the deal completely, he noted.

Referring to the recent measure taken by France, Germany and the UK to trigger the nuclear dispute mechanism in the framework of the JCPOA, Lavrov said it is concerning and will endanger the deal.

Britain, France, and Germany started a process that could lead to the United Nations' sanctions being re-imposed on Iran and the collapse of the 2015 nuclear deal after triggering the deal’s dispute resolution mechanism.

Referring to E3 letter to EU chief with regard to launching the mentioned mechanism, Russian Diplomat said all nuclear activities of Iran are accessible and transparent.

He noted that more than any other country, Iran is under nuclear inspections.

The three European countries under the US’ 25 percent tariff threat have made their stance against Iran more difficult, Lavrov reiterated.

US wants to revoke Iran nuclear deal which was signed during Obama presidency and sign another deal in Trump’s term so it puts pressure on European parties to withdraw from the deal, Russian top diplomat said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message undermined E3 act to sell out JCPOA to avoid Trump' new tariff.

"E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"It won't work my friends," he added.

"You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully? If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead."

"But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground. YOU DON'T HAVE IT," he reiterated.

