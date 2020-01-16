CBI: Iran's open market operation to start on Saturday

Abdol Nasser Hemmati said that OMO helps to make big changes in the monetary policies of the country.

Hemmati said that in the past year and a half, the conditions were very tough and Iran was under unprecedented sanctions, but fortunately, the country's economy is stable now.

He added though the US has tried hard to pressure Iran, the exchange rate in Iran was oscillating in a limited range, which surprised many economists.

Stability in the currency market regained people's trust in the economic management of the country, and also removed all the US has arranged to bring Iran to its knees, he said.

He added that another result of the policies of the Central Bank was the fact that it could prevent a super-inflation that was foretold by many analysts both inside and outside Iran.

