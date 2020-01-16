GlobalFest appreciates Iran's Kalhor player

Kalhor wan the title along with Lisa and Thomas Schnabel.

The letter of commendation given to them reads, "We are delighted to honor three arts leaders at the globalFEST 2020 Awards."

"Kayhan Kalhor, Tom Schnabel and Lisa Stafford - thank you for your exceptional, visionary and inspiring contributions to the cultural landscape in the performing.

GlobalFest is a music festival held in the first half of January. It gathers the most creative and important music bands in New York.

The kamancheh is an Iranian bowed string musical instrument.

Kalhor has previously grabbed the 2019 World Music Expo (WOMEX) award.

FlobalFest was held on January 12. Musicians from South Korea, Brazil, Turkey, Senegal, Hungary, Algeria, and the US participated in the event this year.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish