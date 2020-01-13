Iran's envoy, IAEA director general discuss JCPOA

During the meeting, they also dealt with Iran-IAEA relations in the new year.

The meeting took place following the US unilateral exit from the deal at a time when Iran conditioned its commitment to the deal to the other parties' adherence. But after a lapse of two years and incapability of the European sides to do their part, Iran began to scale down its commitments over a period of 60 days.

On January 5, Iranian cabinet in a statement announced the country's decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

The cabinet said Iran will observe no restrictions in operational areas, including enrichment capacities, enrichment percentage, the volume of enriched material as well as research.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges".

However, the cabinet stressed, Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before.

