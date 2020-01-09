Let's not disappoint Iran with Europe, Rouhani to Michel on phone

President Rouhani called on Europe to take stances independent of Washington.

The catastrophic and harmful miscalculations of the US concerning Iran are attributed to its lack of knowledge about Iran as well as the region, he underlined.

The Iranian president called for bolstering cooperation with the EU, noting both sides should seize the opportunities in this regard.

The US imposed harsh sanctions on Iran, he said, adding that the country even committed economic terrorism regarding medicine and nutrition.

President Rouhani further noted that the US has violated the International Law by assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani.

The Iranian President called on Europe to react to the terrorist moves of the United States.

Iran and Europe are seeking to maintain stability as well as to strengthen implementation of the JCPOA, he reiterated.

President Rouhani went on to say that it is significant for Iran to witness Europe, China and Russia could play their roles in preserving the JCPOA that will maintain Iran's interests.

Scaling down commitments under the JCPOA by taking 5 steps was to achieve the balance, he said, noting that Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before.

President of the European Council Charles Michel, for his part, said that 10 years of negotiations has paid off in the form of the JCPOA, adding the EU will attempt to maintain the agreement.

Europe has tried its best to play a key role in dealing with the global and regional issues, he underscored.

Europe has called on the US several times to put an end to escalation in the region, Michel pointed out.

He called on the sides to exercise self-restraint, thanking Iran for its cooperation with the IAEA in spite of cutting down its nuclear commitments.

