Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Jan 7

- No rupee payment woes for Iran exports: UCO bank

Indian exporters doing business with Iran may not face any problem in receiving their payments in the Indian currency till this fiscal-end.

- Iran lifts all nuclear deal limits on uranium enrichment

Iran announced Sunday it would abandon restrictions on enriching uranium, taking a further step back from commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, maintaining, however, that it would continue cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog.

- Leaders try to defuse tensions after US assassination of Iranian commander

As tensions mount between Tehran and Washington over the US assassination of a top Iranian commander, officials from different countries have stepped up efforts to de-escalate the rhetoric.

- Tens of millions rally for General of Hearts

Millions of Iranians on Monday packed the streets of Tehran to pay homage to the Middle East's most prominent anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated on U.S. President Donald Trump's order Friday.

- Rockets fired at U.S. positions in Baghdad

Three Katyusha rockets have been fired in Baghdad, including two inside the capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone housing U.S. embassy and other foreign missions, the Iraqi military says.

- Iran’s Safdarian wins silver at Ice Climbing World Cup

Mohammad Reza Safdarian from Iran has finished in second place at the 2019-2020 UIAA Ice Climbing World Cup.

- Cooperation with IAEA to continue despite latest nuclear move

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that Iran will continue to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency despite implementing the last step of scaling back its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal.

- Dried fruits, nuts exports at $1.1b

Iran exported 556,000 tons of dried fruits and nuts worth $1.12 billion in the last Iranian year (March 2018-19).

- ATMs in Iran process 3.6 billion transactions in 8 months

More than 3.7 billion transactions were processed via automated teller machines in the first eight months of the current fiscal year that ends in March.

