Iran's Armenian Christians condemn US assassination of General Soleimani

The enemy is consistently trying to harm Iran, but they ignore that Iran relies on its government and people so it is powerful and can stand against anyone that tries to disrupt its security and peace, the statement read.

The statement also extended the Armenians' condolences on the tragic incident to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the officials and all the families of the martyrs.

US President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Lieutenant General Qasem Soeimani on Friday.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander, who was assassinated by the US alongside the acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, and eight other military forces who were fighting the Daesh (ISIS) forces in Iraq.

9417**2050

