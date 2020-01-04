Baeidinejad raps US envoy for remarks on Gen Soleimani assassination

He tweeted in response to his US counterpart wrongful remarks on assassination of Soleimani introducing him as a terrorist who caused death of hundreds of Americans and innocent people.

Baeidinejad said that the US is directly responsible for killing over one million innocent people during invasions on Afghanistan, Iraq and arming terrorists in Syria and Pakistan.

Soleimani, the head of IRGC's Quds Force, and Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were killed on Friday morning in terrorist airstrike on their convoy in Baghdad airport on his way home.

Iran said that targeted assassination of Iranian official, General Soleimani is amounted to state terrorism and the US Administration accountable for.

United Nations Human Rights Council Representative condemned the targeted assassination of Iranian official, General Soleimani.

The Pentagon admitted that the attack was carried out on the order of US President Donald Trump.

