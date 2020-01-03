Iran condemns stances attributed to Germany on Gen Soleimani assassination

He further noted that such statements point to Berlin's distance from the realities of the region and will place it willingly or unwillingly on the path of convergence with the US state terrorism.

The Islam Republic of Iran considers German government's stances in support of the US brutal and unilateral act a type of participation in the actions, he said, reiterating that Lieutenant General Soleimani played a crucial role in fighting Daesh terrorists whose survival would have endangered lives of many innocent people even in Europe.

8072**2050

