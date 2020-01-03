Gen Soleimani's assassination exposes US true image: IRNA chief

In a message late on Friday, Hashemi extended condolences over martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani, saying that martyrdom of the big commander is a scorching affliction in the hearts of the combatant wishing to eliminate tyranny and establish justice in today's world. A world which is full of inequality and tyranny of the powers which commit every crime to fulfill their illegitimate interests and brought insecurity and violence to the oppressed peoples of Muslim states through their imperialistic policies.

The inhuman act of the US in assassinating Commander Soleimani and the other commanders of resistance movement who are real flag-bearers of fight against Daesh and new terrorism in Iraq and Syria unveiled true image of US terrorist leaders, he said.

Although the grievous calamity is an irreparable damage to the Islamic community, no doubt that the blood of the dignified martyrs will ensure continuance of their path in defending security, humanity and struggle with the enemies of the way of God.

At the end of the message, IRNA chief said that martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani and his companions as a turning point in birth of a new generation of sacrificial and right-seeking combatants.

Senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Forces Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani was martyred in a terrorist operation in Baghdad Friday morning.

Iraqi media quoted official resources as saying that Lieutenant General Soleimani and acting Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), known as the Hash al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated on Friday morning.

Following martyrdom of Lieutenant General Soleimani, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei declared three days of mourning on Friday.

He also appointed Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani as the successor of Lieutenant General Soleimani as the Commander of the IRGC Quds Forces.

