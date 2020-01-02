15 Iranian envoys in foreign states visit Sarcheshmeh Copper Complex

Kerman Deputy Governor General for Economic Affairs Mohammad Ali Dehqan who has been accompanying the delegation said that this was an opportunity for the envoys to get acquainted with the province's tourism attractions and investment capacities before they leave for their workplaces in Belgium, Sweden, Pakistan, Germany, South Africa and other countries.

They are expected to introduce the province's capacities for the foreigners to attract tourists and pave way for exports from Kerman province, he said.

Sarcheshmeh Copper Mine, located 60 kilometers from Rafsanjan, is the world’s second largest and the Middle East’s largest open-pit copper mine. The mine holds over 826 million tons of proven and 1.2 billion tons of estimated copper reserves with 0.7% average purity (5% of the world’s total), alongside substantial amounts of other minerals such as molybdenum, gold, silver and rare metals.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors visited Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company in Sirjan, Kerman province, on Thursday. They also familiarized with industrial and mining capacities of the city.

Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, located 50 km from Sirjan in the southwest Kerman Province, operates mines containing six ore bodies spread over an area of 40 square kilometers. The total deposits of iron ore in the region are estimated to be over 1.135 billion tons.

