Iran, China review ways to save JCPOA

Zarif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday and reviewed bilateral ties and the most important regional and international issues.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said, “During Foreign Minister Zarif's stay in China, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will hold talks with him and exchange views on the Iranian nuclear issue and other issues of mutual interest.”

“China would like to work with Iran to ensure the steady development of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, save the JCPOA, and uphold peace and stability of the [Persian] Gulf Region in the Middle East,” he added.

“As comprehensive strategic partners, China and Russia have been in close communication and coordination on the Iranian nuclear issue and other major international and regional hotspot issues,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Zarif earlier visited Russian and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Zarif said that that relations between Iran and Russia are in its best historic period.

Iranian officials are determined to consider Russia as a big and important neighboring state acting as a great international power, he added.

In contrast to those who promote warmongering in the region, Iran and Russia have presented similar initiatives aiming to maintain peace in the region, Zarif said, adding that the offered road map highlights the role of Russian talks in the Persian Gulf and Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE).

