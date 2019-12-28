Iran, Pakistan health tourism to be organized, official says

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Dr. Bagher Larijani said that fortunately, Iran is progressing well in the medical sector with thousands of well-equipped and advance hospitals around the country.

He said eighty percent of the hospitals in the country are affiliated with medical science universities where experts and researches are performing their duties with full dedication.

The deputy minister added Iran is fully capable to share and enhance its health facilities with regional states as many people from the neighboring countries visit Iran for health tourism. “We would like to facilitate more and more patients from neighboring countries,” he stated.

Dr. Bagher Larijani expressing his views said Iran and Pakistan have some kind of cooperation on eye diseases and surgical areas but "we want this to be organized so that no negative element can take advantage of this activity and damage the dignity of both states".

He said Iran’s health ministry is working on different proposals in this regard.

The minister said Pakistani officials during the meetings have expressed their eagerness about the proposed visit of Iran’s Minister of Health, Treatment and Medical Education Saeed Namaki to Pakistan.

Dr. Bagher Larijani said that Pakistan is interested to enhance cooperation with Iran in the health sector and soon we will prepare a charter on the matter.

He termed his meetings with Pakistani officials as useful, saying both countries can share experience in the health sector especially in medicine manufacturing.

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Medical Education Dr. Bagher Larijani, leading a delegation, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday.

During the visit, he met with Pakistan Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the health sector.

