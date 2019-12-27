Iran willing to cooperate with Pakistan for poverty alleviation

Larijani, heading an Iranian delegation to Pakistan, made the remarks during a meeting with Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar on Friday.

The minister said health and poverty are main problems in the world, but the Iranian system of health is very different and effective from other countries.

The official added Iran is ready to share its experiences with Pakistan in health sector. He said there could be student exchange program between Iran and Pakistan.

“We can cooperate with Pakistan in medicine sector also, as 97 percent of the medicines used by the people in Iran are manufactured in the country,” noted Larijani.

He went on to say that late Imam Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, after the success of the Islamic Revolution paid special focus on poverty alleviation. He said that 95 percent of expenses of the poor people in hospitals are born by the government.

The minister noted Iran and Pakistan should evaluate their capabilities in health sector and learn from each other’s experiences.

** Iran has a robust health system: Special Assistant Dr. Sania Nishtar

Pakistan’s Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar while expressing her views said Pakistan enjoys excellent relations with Iran.

She said Iran has a robust health system and "we should learn from that". She noted that despite being under tough sanctions Iran is providing modern and excellent health facilities.

The advisor briefed the Iranian delegation about the working of Benazir Income Support Program and ministry of Poverty Alleviation.

She said that the government under ‘Ehsas’ program is trying to help needy people, adding that there are different there programs targeting the poor.

She noted that Iran has a long history of investing in higher education. Dr. Nishtar viewed that Iran can cooperate in Pakistan’s ‘Ehsas’ program. She said we are trying to provide quality food to needy.

She said at some time Pakistan can send its delegation to Iran to learn from Islamic Republic’s experiences. During the meeting Dr. Nishtar said that she had traveled to Isfahan way back in 2001. The minister said she would definitely visit Iran again in future.

Pakistan’s Secretary, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Ali Raza Bhutta was also present during the meeting.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister for Medical Education Bagher Larijani, leading a delegation, arrived Islamabad on Thursday.

Yesterday he met with Pakistani Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Zafar Mirza and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in health sector.

The Iranian delegation later visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Shifa International Hospital to see the medical facilities available there. The delegation also interacted with the senior administration of the hospitals.

The purpose of Bagher Larijani’s visit to Pakistan is to boost cooperation between the two countries in health and medical sectors.

