Dec 28, 2019, 1:03 PM
Journalist ID: 2379
News Code: 83610918
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian Americans graduated from Tehran Uni receive Ellis medal of honor

Iranian Americans graduated from Tehran Uni receive Ellis medal of honor

Tehran, Dec 28, IRNA – Two Iranian Americans- Yahya and Nader who had been graduated from Tehran University about 50 years ago were awarded Ellis Island Medals of Honor.

Yahya Rahmat-Samii- Distinguished Professor who holds Northrop Grumman Chair in electromagnetic- and Nader Engheta- Nedwill Ramsey Professor at University of Pennsylvania- were the two Iranian Americans who could receive Ellis medals of honor which is among the important medals given to members of Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) known as National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (NECO) till fall, 2017.

The Society founded Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1986.

About two Iranian professors, it is worthy to say that Rahmat-Samii became member of US National Academy of Engineering in 2008, and Engheta is the co-author of Metamaterials: physics and engineering explorations.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 4 =