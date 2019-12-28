Iranian Americans graduated from Tehran Uni receive Ellis medal of honor

Yahya Rahmat-Samii- Distinguished Professor who holds Northrop Grumman Chair in electromagnetic- and Nader Engheta- Nedwill Ramsey Professor at University of Pennsylvania- were the two Iranian Americans who could receive Ellis medals of honor which is among the important medals given to members of Ellis Island Honors Society (EIHS) known as National Ethnic Coalition of Organizations (NECO) till fall, 2017.

The Society founded Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1986.

About two Iranian professors, it is worthy to say that Rahmat-Samii became member of US National Academy of Engineering in 2008, and Engheta is the co-author of Metamaterials: physics and engineering explorations.

