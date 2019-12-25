MPs write to leader on FATF issue

The Islamic Republic's Expediency Council is charged with deciding whether or not a law forwarded by Majlis (Parliament) to it after changes demanded by Guardian Council complies with regulations.

The Guardian Council has already confirmed the amendments made to three of the FATF bills and has referred the rest to the Expediency Council.

The Guardian Council is an important body in Iran, one of whose key duties is to interpret the Islamic Republic’s Constitution.

Referring to the unjust US anti-Iran sanctions which have caused economic problems and created obstacles to financial transactions with the world, the parliamentarians called for providing facilities for joining FATF bills including Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) and Palermo Convention.

The United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, adopted by General Assembly resolution 55/25 of 15 November 2000, is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime. It opened for signature by the Member States at a High-level Political Conference convened for that purpose in Palermo, Italy, on 12-15 December 2000 and entered into force on 29 September 2003.

Financial Action Task Force (FATF) introduces itself as an inter-governmental body established in 1989 by the Ministers of its Member jurisdictions. The objectives of the FATF are to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF is, therefore, a “policy-making body” which works to generate the necessary political will to bring about national legislative and regulatory reforms in these areas.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish