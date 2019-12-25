Dec 25, 2019, 9:35 AM
Iran's Muay Thai fighter ranks top in Asia Championship

Mahabad, Dec 25, IRNA – Iranian Muay Thai fighter Havari Ahmadi ranked top and won a gold medal in the 2019 Asian Muaythai Championship held in UAE.

Speaking to IRNA, Head of Bukan Sports and the Youth office Anvar Molla Rahimi said that Ahmadi snatched the 6th gold medal of the Iranian squad.

Ahmadi in the weight category of 71kg defeated his rival from Jordan and stood on the first place, he added.

Iranian squad received five gold medals, four silver medals and eight bronze medals.

Muay Thai or literally Thai boxing is a combat sport of Thailand that uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques.

