Shiraz to host 12 national, int'l sports events in next 6 months

Enayatollah Rahimi made the remarks in a meeting with Sports and Youth Minister Masoud Soltanifar in Shiraz on Tuesday.

Given the significance of holding sports events as well as the impact they leave on promoting sports and creating joy and happiness among the public as a social necessity, special support of the ministry will help organize the athletic events in the best manner, he said.

In addition to its current capacities, including historic, cultural and tourism sites, coordination among the executive bodies of the province has made Fars province to be more capable of hosting the big national and international events, Rahimi said.

He also called for Sports and Youth Ministry's further attention to athletic affairs in Fars province to help establish sports infrastructures, clubs and nongovernmental organizations.

The Minister, for his part, hailed Fars province's remarkable achievements in the field of sports and appreciated the governor general's special attention to sports and youth affairs.

8072**2050

