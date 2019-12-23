Dec 23, 2019, 2:00 PM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83605278
0 Persons

Tags

Iran opens 10th national handicraft exhibition

Iran opens 10th national handicraft exhibition

Bushehr, Dec 23, IRNA – Iran opened its 10th Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Exhibition in southern Bushehr Province, on Monday.

First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri participated in the opening ceremony of the event.

Mohammad Hossein Arastoozadeh, the head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Bushehr Province, said that all the 31 provinces of the country have participated in the exhibition in 158 pavilions.   

Arastoozadeh said wicker, kilim weaving, marine artifacts, toreutics, repoussé, chasing, making samovars, pottery, ceramics, traditional weaving, and various techniques of embroidery are put to display in the event.

The goal of holding annual exhibitions is to support the craftsmen and boost production, he added.

The 10th Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Exhibition is on for five days from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish  

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 7 =