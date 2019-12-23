Iran opens 10th national handicraft exhibition

First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri participated in the opening ceremony of the event.

Mohammad Hossein Arastoozadeh, the head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Bushehr Province, said that all the 31 provinces of the country have participated in the exhibition in 158 pavilions.

Arastoozadeh said wicker, kilim weaving, marine artifacts, toreutics, repoussé, chasing, making samovars, pottery, ceramics, traditional weaving, and various techniques of embroidery are put to display in the event.

The goal of holding annual exhibitions is to support the craftsmen and boost production, he added.

The 10th Handicrafts and Traditional Arts Exhibition is on for five days from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish