WCC to examine Iranian artifacts for registration

The inspectors were warmly welcomed by the people, artists, and the officials of Malayer, western Iran.

WCC-Asia Pacific Region Director Ghada Hijavi, Vice President of South Pacific of the WCC Kevin Murray, and Vida Tohdi, the caretaker of Office for Development in Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization’s Handicrafts Department are currently on a visit to Malayer to work out their professional examination pre-requisite for registration.

The group is to visit industrial towns, fairs, research centers, and training centers to complete their inspection of the art in the city of Malayer.

The town is well-known for woodcraft businesses with 5,000 furniture and woodcarving workshops, 9,000 masters, and 20,000 artists are involved in manufacturing furniture and ornaments created by woodcarving.

9417**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish