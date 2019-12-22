Iran becomes member of IFSW UN Committee

Head of Iran Association of Social Workers Hassan Mousavi told IRNA that Iran has also been selected to host the 27th regional session of the Asian-Pacific Social Work Conference.

Iran has boosted its international relations in the field of social work taking advantage of world knowledge and experiences with the aim of sharing Iranian knowledge with other countries over the past several years,, he added.

He noted that Iran had booked two seats for being member of Asian and the Pacific Federation.

Mousavi said that Iran exercised active participation in the 25th version of the event in India as well.

He added that Olamaei from Iran was selected to the head of Iran Association of Social Workers for international affairs due to his qualifications and its effective presence.

The International Federation of Social Workers is the worldwide body for professional social workers. It comprises 120 professional social work associations representing over 3 million social workers.

IFSW has formal consultative status with the United Nations and other global bodies.

