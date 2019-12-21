Dec 21, 2019, 6:19 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83603043
0 Persons

Tags

Italian holding 'Juna' to invest in Varamin tourism infrastructure

Italian holding 'Juna' to invest in Varamin tourism infrastructure

Tehran, Dec 21, IRNA – An official at Tehran Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department said on Saturday that an Italian holding active in building tourism facilities is to invest in Qasemabad Viallage in Varamin, a city in the southeast of Tehran.

Deputy head of the entity for investment Amir Elahi added that Italian holding Juna has presented the plan for the first phase of entertaining facilities in a bid to create tourism installations on Silk Road.

Based on the proposed plan, a remarkable part of the foodstuff including dairy, meat will be produced organically with the least damage to the environment, using modern agricultural and animal husbandry systems, which can be attractive for the investors.  

He predicted that first phase of the project will generate jobs for the residents of the villages around Varamin.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 5 =