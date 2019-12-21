Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec 21

** IRAN DAILY

- Rouhani urges Japan to help rein in US

President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called on Japan to help confront the United States’ bid to wreck the multinational deal on Iran’s nuclear program, as he met Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo.

- Switzerland to open trade channel with Iran in very near future: TCCIMA

A senior Iranian chairwoman said that Switzerland would soon open its special humanitarian channel with Iran to facilitate trade with the country at a time of US sanctions.

- US sanctions aimed at collective punishment of Iranians: Envoy

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations lambasted US sanctions against ordinary people as well as different sectors of the Iranian economy, including oil and banking, saying such restrictive measures were negatively affecting the daily lives of the general public.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Ties with Japan ‘very important’ to Iran

Visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday here, urging Japan to pursue stronger relations and to assist the Middle Eastern country, which is suffering under the weight of severe U.S.-imposed economic sanctions.

- Early election only way out of crisis

Iraq’s top Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, says an early election is the only way out of the current unrest gripping the country and a new government should be formed soon.

- Iranian skier claims silver at Murat Dedeman FIS Cup

Porya Saveh Shemshaki from Iran claimed a silver medal at the Murat Dedeman FIS Cup underway in Palandoken in Erzurum, Turkey on Thursday.

** TEHRAN TIMES

- “Tangle” tops at Iranian animation celebration

“Tangle” by Maliheh Gholamzadeh won three main awards including the best animated short movie of the year award at the 11th edition of the Iran Independent Animation Celebration at the Abbas Kiarostami Hall of the Farabi Cinema Foundation in Tehran on Thursday.

- Wrestler Hassan Yazdani suffers torn meniscus

Olympic gold medalist Hassan Yazdani tore the meniscus in his knee during the training for the 2019 World Wrestling Clubs Cup held in Bojnurd, northeast of Iran.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Iran-EU trade plunges 74%

Trade between Iran and EU member states during the first 10 months of 2019 (January-October) stood at €4.31 billion to register a 74.83% decline compared with last year’s corresponding period, latest data provided by the European Statistical Office show.

- US implementation of UN resolution essential for dialogue on JCPOA

Iran's envoy to the United Nations on Thursday described the United States' offer of unconditional talks as "disingenuous", stressing that that Washington's implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on the Iranian nuclear issue is essential to clearing the way for the start of "genuine dialogue".

- Gov’t to sell stakes in six refineries

The government’s remaining stakes in six refineries is to be offered via a monolithic exchange-traded fund, according to a decision by an ad hoc committee in charge of divesting government property.

