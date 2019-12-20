Rouhani hails any efforts to boost economic exchanges

"I welcome any effort that could boost economic exchanges, especially in the energy sector, and increase oil exports," President Rouhani tweeted on Friday.

"As long as it preserves our national interests and be in the #JCPOA context," he added.

"Other parties must also keep up to their commitments," he noted.

President Rouhani is in Tokyo on an official visit at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Referring to the 90-year-old relations of Iran-Japan, President Rouhani underlined that a number of visits made by both sides over the last six years are indicative of both sides' constructive ties.

He called for expanding bilateral relations in the fields of energy, science, medicine, tourism, sport, customs, industry, economy as well as trade.

Pointing to the harsh and unlawful sanctions imposed on Iran in the wake of the US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal, the Iranian president said Washington's pulling out of the international agreements, including the JCPOA has endangered global peace as well as security.

President Rouhani called on all states to honor the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, adding that the US sanctions could be regarded as economic terrorism.

The states that combat terrorism should stand up to the US moves, he reiterated.

