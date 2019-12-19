Iran, Pakistan to hold joint naval drills in March next year: Commander

Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee said this in an exclusive interview with IRNA at the conclusion of his visit to Pakistan on Thursday.

He added that during his visit constructive talks were held between Iran and Pakistan on maritime security cooperation.

The commander noted that Iran and Pakistan share long borders on land and seas, however, the due focus has not been paid on maritime security cooperation, that is why he visited Karachi at the invitation of Director General of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency.

He said that during the visit both sides have agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in the maritime sector.

Expressing his views, the Iranian commander said he also met with Chief Minister of Pakistan's Sindh province Syed Murad Ali Shah and the goal of his meeting was to emphasize on enhancing the security of maritime and water borders.

Commander of the Border Guards says Iran and Pakistan are going to hold joint naval drills in common seas March next year.

Brigadier General Qassem Rezaee added Iran and Pakistan also decided to hold coordinated patrolling at their respective sides of the water border.

He said Iran and Pakistan have agreed to provide more facilities to the fisherman and maritime trade, adding that strict action would be taken against those elements who try to create unrest in the area.

Expressing satisfaction about the situation of Iran-Pakistan common border, a senior Iranian official said that recently there was a high level of exchange of visits which provided an opportunity for close border cooperation between the two countries.

He said in past years there were some problems on common border and Iran had to take more measures on its side to secure the border, however now Pakistan army is also performing a good role to make the border peaceful.

Referring to the fate of remaining kidnapped Iranian border guards, Brigadier General Rezaee said that "our friends are doing their job and we desire freedom of the kidnapped soldiers as early as possible".

Iranian Border Guards Commander yesterday paid an official visit to Karachi. During the visit Iran and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance maritime security cooperation.

