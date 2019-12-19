Rouhani, Erdogan focus on cooperation to solve problems of Muslim world

Kuala Lumpur Summit 2019 started at the International Conference Center in the Malaysian capital on Thursday morning local time with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and the heads of the countries of Malaysia, Turkey, and Qatar, as well as hundreds of elite figures attending the event.

President Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed regional issues, especially the developments in Syria, and stressed cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Astana Process, according to Iranian President website.

Expressing concerns over the continuation of the United States’ presence in Syria and their efforts to dominate the country’s oil wells, Dr. Rouhani also called for more cooperation of Iran and Turkey with the Syrian government.

He also went on to call for cooperation with the Syrian government in an attempt to drive terrorist groups out of Idlib and promote peace in the country.

Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey also discussed the latest state of bilateral relations between the two countries and the development and deepening of relations in all fields, especially energy, transportation, industry, trade, and banking.

The two presidents also agreed to have their special representatives pursue and implement the agreements made at the meeting and those made by the joint economic commission of the two countries.

The Supreme Council of Cooperation under the presidency of the two Presidents and members of the cabinets of the two countries were also agreed to be held in Tehran in early next year.

The Iranian president, heading a high-ranking delegation, departed for Kuala Lumpur at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

On Friday, President Rouhani is to visit Japan to hold talks with the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on bilateral ties.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish