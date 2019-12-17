Dec 17, 2019, 6:30 PM
First credit for completing Chabahar-Zahedan Railway to be deposited next week

Tehran, Dec 17, IRNA - Managing Director of Iran's Transport Infrastructure Construction and Development Company announced that the first installment of the €300 million credit to complete the Chabahar-Zahedan Railway will be deposited in the next few weeks.

Khairallah Khademi told reporters on the latest state of Chabahar-Zahedan Railway at the Fourth Transport and Logistics Exhibition on Tuesday that after Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution allocated €300 million from the National Development Fund to complete the Chabahar-Zahedan railway, the project was activated.

He announced that since the announcement of the allocation of this figure, the number of heavy machinery has increased 250 and reached 750, and said that the number of the workforce of the project has also increased.

The CEO of the Transportation Infrastructure Construction and Development Company went on to say that with the increase in project equipment, "we need to double our workforce and increase the number of heavy machinery to 1,500".

Khademi conditioned the increase of equipment for the development of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway project to deposition of the first installment of €300 million and said that as the central bank announced, the first  300 billion tomans installment to complete this railway will soon be paid by the operating bank (Bank Maskan) and will be deposited in a few weeks.

