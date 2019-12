Akam Mohammadzadeh won the medal in the 81 kg weight category, an official of Ministry of Sports in Mahabad, West Azerbaijan, northwestern Iran, told IRNA.

Head of Mahabad sports and youths organization Gharani Mostafapour also said that Mohammadzadeh received the professional belt of the contests as well.

He added that Mohammadzadeh had become the champion in the national competitions so far in contests held two months ago.

