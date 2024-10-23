US defense system in Syria comes under attack

Iraqi media announced on Wednesday that the US air defense system and its radar in the Koniko gas field were hit in a missile attack.

News outlets reported a missile attack on the US military base in Koniko gas field in the north of Syria’s Deir ez-Zor province on Tuesday night.

Al-Mayadeen reported that after the attack, the American soldiers targeted villages on the east bank of the Euphrates under the control of the Syrian government with artillery.

Hatlah Tahtani, Marrat, Khsham, and Hawijah were shelled in this artillery attack.

