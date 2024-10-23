Iraqi resistance conducts two drone strikes on Eilat

The Iraqi group said in a statement early Wednesday that it had attacked a vital target in Um al-Rashrash. A second statement confirmed a subsequent drone strike on the port city.

The group also emphasized that its operations to target and destroy enemy positions would continue with increasing momentum.

Earlier reports from local sources showed that the Israeli regime’s defense systems were activated in Um al-Rashrash.

Some news outlets reported that alarms were not triggered, but air defense systems were activated to target several combat drones.

On Tuesday, the group issued four statements announcing drone strikes on key targets in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the Jordan Valley.

In recent weeks and months, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has targeted critical positions in Eilat and the occupied Golan Heights, warning that further Israeli onslaught on Gaza would lead to an escalation in their retaliatory actions.

