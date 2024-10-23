Five hospitals completely out of service due to Israeli strikes: Lebanese doctor

Youssef Bakhash made the remark in an interview with Al Jazeera TV network on Wednesday, adding that 22 more hospitals have been damaged in the Israeli assaults on Lebanon.

He also noted that the Israeli regime is targeting everyone indiscriminately, and the healthcare sector has been directly hit by the regime's attacks. Several medical staff have been martyred, and hundreds more injured.

Bakhash emphasized that the Tel Aviv regime is deliberately targeting infrastructure and medical personnel with the aim of paralyzing the health sector, and that Lebanon's healthcare system is currently in a dire situation. He called on the occupying regime to adhere to international treaties and the Geneva Conventions.

The Israeli military launched extensive attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon on September 23, and these devastating assaults are still underway.

As of Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health reported that the Israeli attacks have left 2,546 martyrs, and 11,862 injured so far.

