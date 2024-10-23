Oct 23, 2024, 11:49 AM
Russia says it won’t abandon Iran, seeks to deepen bilateral ties

Tehran, IRNA – Russia says it has no intention of abandoning Iran and seeks to deepen its relations with the Islamic Republic.

“We are developing cooperation with Iran in a variety of areas. We intend to do this further,” Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told CNBC Tuesday.

He also said that Russia “maintains a dialogue with all parties involved in the conflict in [West Asia].”

President Pezeshkian left Tehran for Russia on Tuesday to attend a BRICS Summit. He is also slated to have bilateral meetings with his counterparts from some other member countries, including China’s Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the event.

The 16th BRICS and BRICS+ will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Given that the leaders of many countries will be present in Kazan, several meetings are being arranged for Iran on the sidelines of the summit.

