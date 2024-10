The farewell ceremony for Martyr Masoumeh Karbasi, an Iranian woman living in Lebanon who was martyred in an Israeli drone attack, was held in Merajoshohada, Tehran, on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The Iranian woman named Masoumeh Karbasi and her husband were martyred on Oct 20, 2024, in an Israeli drone strike in the city of Jounieh, north of Beirut. 6125**4354