Iran produces anti-hemorrhoid medicine base

The researchers of Oxin Tak Tazmin Company, based in the university, could successfully produce and receive the product certificate form Iran's Food and Drug Administration, according to Alzahra University.

Alzahra University was initially founded as "Girls' College" in 1964, and before long, it turned into one of the most prominent institutions of higher education in Iran. Alzahra is dedicated to educating the learned and progressive women.

The head of the board of directors of the company has said that in the past the material was bought from Germany's Merck Group and that Iran became self-sufficient in producing the material.

