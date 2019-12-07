Oman underlines using North-South Corridor for developing export

Addressing the 18th Iran-Oman joint economic commission meeting, Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy said Sultan of Oman has recently ratified new economic regulations namely for trade companies, bankruptcy, and foreign investment which have many advantages for businessmen.

He expressed hope for signing a maritime transportation agreement between the two countries.

Omani government attaches importance to food security, he said, adding that Oman imports food from Australia, Brazil, and India but businessmen could not use this corridor.

Oman has also has a good development in the petrochemical field, he said, noting that its neighboring markets are ready to import Omani goods.

The Omani delegation is trying to promote maritime transportation between small ports.

He went on to say that Iranian fruits have a special position in the Omani market.

After two years of joint cooperation between the Omani Ministry of Commerce and Iran, there is no need for middlemen to import fruits and vegetables into Oman.

