Dec 5, 2019, 7:33 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83582506
1 Persons

Tags

Zarif: EU letter to UNGA to cover up their incompetence regarding JCPOA

Zarif: EU letter to UNGA to cover up their incompetence regarding JCPOA

Tehran, Dec 5, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message on Thursday described EU letter to the UNGA as a cover up to hide their incompetence with regard to Iran's nuclear deal.

"Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"If E3 wants a modicum of global credibility, they can begin by exerting sovereignty rather than bowing to US bullying," he added.

Representatives of Germany, UK and France in a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres claimed that Iranian ballistic missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads which is against UNSC request from Tehran.

They urged UN chief to inform the UNSC that Iran's missile activities are incompatible with its resolutions verfying 2015 nuclear accord.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 0 =