Zarif: EU letter to UNGA to cover up their incompetence regarding JCPOA

"Latest E3 letter to UNSG on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own #JCPOA obligations," Zarif tweeted on Thursday.

"If E3 wants a modicum of global credibility, they can begin by exerting sovereignty rather than bowing to US bullying," he added.

Representatives of Germany, UK and France in a letter to the UN Secretary General António Guterres claimed that Iranian ballistic missiles are capable of carrying nuclear warheads which is against UNSC request from Tehran.

They urged UN chief to inform the UNSC that Iran's missile activities are incompatible with its resolutions verfying 2015 nuclear accord.

