Iran urges US to lift sanctions if seeks talks with Tehran

The Iranian minister said that Tehran’s conditions for talks with the US is that Washington should remove all sanctions being reimposed on Iran’s oil and banking sectors.

He made the remark in an interview with IRNA at the end of the 177th meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in Vienna.

Zanganeh also reiterated that Iran’s oil revenues should be used in the Instrument for Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) in response to reporters’ questions on Iran’s reaction to the news that six other European countries have joined the European mechanism for trade with Iran in the wake of US unilateral economic sanctions.

The US withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May 2018 and restored its coercive economic measures on Tehran, starting from August 2018.

Iran calls the US sanctions “economic terrorism”.

