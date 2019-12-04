Vaezi says President likely to visit Malaysia, Japan in mid-December

Speaking on the sidelines of a Wednesday cabinet meeting and in response to a question on the likelihood of President Rouhani's visit to Japan, Vaezi said that Prime Minister Mahatir Mohammed's invitation to President Rouhani to visit Malaysia has been accepted by the president and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his recent visit to Iran invited the president and his invitation was accepted, given the two countries' proximity to each other and a long way off. This combination of trips is also done in many countries to save on commuting.

Vaezi emphasized the government's effort to distinguish between protesters and riot organizers and said that a three-member committee consisting of the interior minister, justice minister and the vice president for legal affairs has been formed to investigate the recent protests.

Vaezi also said that a three-member committee comprising interior minister, justice minister and vice-president for legal affairs was obliged to consider the recent protests. Certainly, some of the people who were involved in the events were either passers-by or were onlookers or those who were not going to create chaos and somehow suffered. The government has to carry out the necessary investigations in this regard to distinguish the innocent people from the rioters.

Asked about Omani FM's visit to Iran, he said that the message is always there and if it means there is a message from the officials of the country and the Sultan of Oman, I say that he is carrying the message of bilateral and regional cooperation and announced that Oman supports the Hormuz Peace plan, and we have announced that we should work more closely on regional issues in the light of the historical and current relations between Iran and Oman.

As Vaezi stated, the Oman Foreign Minister also announced his country's decision to expand economic exchanges and stressed that next week the Minister of Industry of Oman, along with 40 great Omani companies, will travel to Iran to form a joint commission and Iran welcomes the same.

The Chief of Staff of the presidential office reiterated that Iran's policy is close cooperation and good neighborliness, and said, "We would like to have this close cooperation with all our neighbors."

Asked about the ambiguities of the number of detainees and those killed after the rise in gasoline prices, he said that this is not just a matter for the government, and all the relevant departments are working to tackle this problem, the police, the army, the IRGC, and the judiciary altogether. The report will be provided as soon as the information is complete and the first information was announced yesterday at the news conference and it will be announced to the public as soon as it is complete.

